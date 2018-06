CHICAGO (CBS) — This Father’s Day, the Chicago Police Department remembered dads who died in the line of duty.

About 100 people gathered at the Gold Star Memorial outside Soldier Field.

A police department chaplain prayed and honored those fallen officers whose names are inscribed on the walls of the memorial.

They also remembered Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer who was shot and killed earlier this year when he tried to apprehend a suspect at the Thompson Center.