(CBS) — Couples can now celebrate both their love for each other and their love of pizza on their wedding day.
Pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen is offering pizza-loving brides a chance to win a pizza bouquet to carry down the aisle on their big day.
The chain gave anyone interested in the non-traditional floral arrangements a chance to enter and win on its website.
Unfortunately, submissions are now closed, but the company will soon randomly select a limited amount of winners to carry the saucy, hand-crafted bouquets down the aisle.
LAST CHANCE: Don’t forget to enter our Pizza Bouquet & Boutonniere wedding giveaway. A few lucky couples will win a handmade (and yummy!) bouquet & boutonniere set for their big day. Contest ends this Friday, 6/15. Enter now, link in profile! . . . #pizzalove #wedding #yum #instafood #pizza #yummy #instagramhub #instagood #bride #photooftheday #pizzalife #flower #radlikedad #cheese #pepperoni #tasty #lovepizza #damnthatsdelish #delicious #eating #aww #foodpics #adorable #hungry #foodgasm #contest #foods #cute #nomnomnom
The winning brides aren’t the only ones who will show off their pizza love.
The bouquet also comes with a pizza boutonniere for the groom.
Both will will be crafted by New York City food-stylist, Jessie Bearden and will be “made from freshly prepared pizza dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, fresh California tomatoes and zesty pepperoni,” Villa Italian Kitchen says in a press release.
You had me at “pizza". 🍕💖 Don’t forget to enter our Pizza Bouquet & Boutonniere giveaway, you and your betrothed could win a delicious, handmade pizza bouquet & boutonniere for your big day! Enter now! (Contest link in profile👆🏻) . . . . #wedding #groomtobe #love #groom #weddingphotography #romance #floral #weddings #weddinginspiration #instawedding #pizza #foodgasm #bridal #flowers #prettyflowers #weddingideas #engaged #groomsman #lovepizza #pizzalove #beautiful #pizzatime #weddingsuit #photooftheday #pizza #pride #pizzaislife #weddingphoto #instagood #nationallovingday
“These delicious floral accessories are perfect for pizza-loving couples looking to spice up their wedding with one-of-a-kind designs,” Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications and digital marketing at Villa Italian Kitchen says. “We are looking forward to celebrating the marriages of some of our most loyal fans by gifting them a set of their own, just in time for their wedding!”
Photos of the pizza bouquets show mini pepperoni and cheese pizzas, accented with cherry tomatoes and “roses” crafted out of pepperoni and dough, all held together with a red bow.
Pizza = Love. 🍕❤️ Don’t forget to enter our Pizza Bouquet & Boutonniere Giveaway! A few lucky brides & grooms will win a set of handmade pizza bouquets & boutonnieres, by food stylist, Jessie Bearden. Enter now! (Link in profile.) . . (Remember, everyone who enters will receive a coupon for a free slice of Neapolitan cheese pizza!) . . . #wedding #bride #love #weddingdress #weddingphotography #bachelorette #floral #weddings #weddinginspiration #instawedding #pizza #foodgasm #bridal #flowers #prettyflowers #weddingideas #engaged #bridetobe #lovepizza #pizzalove #beautiful #pizzatime #weddinggown #photooftheday #pizza #pride #pizzaislife #weddingphoto #instagood
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.