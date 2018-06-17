(CBS) — Couples can now celebrate both their love for each other and their love of pizza on their wedding day.

Pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen is offering pizza-loving brides a chance to win a pizza bouquet to carry down the aisle on their big day.

The chain gave anyone interested in the non-traditional floral arrangements a chance to enter and win on its website.

Unfortunately, submissions are now closed, but the company will soon randomly select a limited amount of winners to carry the saucy, hand-crafted bouquets down the aisle.

The winning brides aren’t the only ones who will show off their pizza love.

The bouquet also comes with a pizza boutonniere for the groom.

Both will will be crafted by New York City food-stylist, Jessie Bearden and will be “made from freshly prepared pizza dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, fresh California tomatoes and zesty pepperoni,” Villa Italian Kitchen says in a press release.

“These delicious floral accessories are perfect for pizza-loving couples looking to spice up their wedding with one-of-a-kind designs,” Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications and digital marketing at Villa Italian Kitchen says. “We are looking forward to celebrating the marriages of some of our most loyal fans by gifting them a set of their own, just in time for their wedding!”

Photos of the pizza bouquets show mini pepperoni and cheese pizzas, accented with cherry tomatoes and “roses” crafted out of pepperoni and dough, all held together with a red bow.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.