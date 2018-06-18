CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and four others were wounded early Monday, in a shooting in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. near 13th and Loomis, after an overnight party. Witnesses saw two vehicles driving around the block several times, before someone started shooting.

Police originally said two people were killed in the shooting, but later clarified one person had been killed and one was in very critical condition.

A woman between 20 and 25 years old was found dead about a block away from the shooting, near Washburne and Loomis. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, arm, head, and ear.

A 17-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in very critical condition, according to police.

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the right calf was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 23-year-old man who was shot in the right arm also was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 23-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Police said a weapon, possibly a MAC-10 submachine gun, was recovered near the body of the 17-year-old boy.

Area Central detectives were investigating.