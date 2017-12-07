WBBM Good Neighbor Radiothon: Help struggling neighbors get back on their feet. DONATE by visiting The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Club, call 1-844-361-8400, or text WBBM to 41444 | Salvation Army Lent A Hand In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts | ‘ARC’ Is Salvation Army’s Six-Month Therapy For Addiction | Organization Provides Food To The Needy |

Bears Radio After Dark with Dontrelle Inman 

afterdark Bears Radio After Dark with Dontrelle Inman 

Enter for your chance to win access to our Bears Radio After Dark luncheon edition with Dontrelle Inman! On Tuesday, December 19, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be joined by Bears Receiver Dontrelle Inman for a live Q&A and analysis at Chicago Prime Steakhouse in Schaumburg. Join us as we gain an inside look into the Chicago Bears season while enjoying cocktails appetizers!

Cocktails include–2 drink tickets to be provided for premium well drinks, beer, and house wine, cash bar also available. Please bring valid ID for entrance. 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch