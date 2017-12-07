Bears Radio After Dark with Dontrelle Inman 

Enter for your chance to win access to our Bears Radio After Dark luncheon edition with Dontrelle Inman! On Tuesday, December 19, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be joined by Bears Receiver Dontrelle Inman for a live Q&A and analysis at Chicago Prime Steakhouse in Schaumburg. Join us as we gain an inside look into the Chicago Bears season while enjoying cocktails appetizers!

Cocktails include–2 drink tickets to be provided for premium well drinks, beer, and house wine, cash bar also available. Please bring valid ID for entrance.