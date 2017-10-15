Bears Radio After Dark with Prince Amukamara

Enter for your chance to win access to our Bears Radio After Dark event with Prince Amukamara! On Tuesday, October 24, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be joined by Bears Cornerback Prince Amukamara for a live Q&A and analysis at Chicago Prime Italian in Schaumburg. Join us as we gain an inside look into the Chicago Bears season while enjoying cocktails and

appetizers!

Cocktails include–2 drink tickets to be provided for premium well drinks, beer, and house wine, cash bar also available. Please bring valid ID for entrance.