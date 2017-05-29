Cubs on Deck Luncheon Series 

Cubs on Deck is back! The Chicago Cubs and 670 the Score are giving Cubs fans the opportunity to hear about the exciting 2017 season directly from Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks while enjoying a delicious lunch at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House during the first On Deck Luncheon of the season, presented by XFINITY, AZEK, and Office Revolution.

Each On Deck Luncheon features a live broadcast with the featured Cubs guests, led by 670 The Score’s Matt Spiegel and Danny Parkins. Listeners can tune in on-air via 670-AM, online at http://www.670thescore.com or through the Radio.com app.

General admission tickets cost $50 per lunch. VIP tickets cost $95 per lunch and include an exclusive pre-event meet and greet with the luncheon’s featured Cubs guests and a complimentary cocktail for guests age 21-and-older. Guests will be able to take photos with Contreras and Hendricks, however autographs will not be permitted.

WHAT: On Deck Luncheon Series

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 12-1 p.m. lunch broadcast

WHO: Cubs catcher Willson Contreras & Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks with 670 The Score on-air personalities Matt Spiegel and Danny Parkins

WHERE: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, 58 E. Oak St., Chicago, IL 60611