‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’ Chefs Stephanie Izard and Sarah Grueneberg LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen 

At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you are invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists.



Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with ‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’ competitors and celebrity chefs Stephanie Izard and Sarah Grueneberg! Join Lin Brehmer from 93XRT, as we cook up some fun before the real competition begins on ‘Iron Chef Gauntlet,’ premiering on Food Network, Sunday, April 16th!



On April 13th at 1:30PM, Stephanie Izard and Sarah Grueneberg will prepare a delicious recipe in front of a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen.

Sarah Gruenberg (Chicago, Illinois) Since her childhood cooking with her grandparents on their ranch in Victoria, Texas, Chef Sarah Grueneberg knew she was destined to work in the culinary world. Grueneberg moved to Chicago in 2005 to join the team at the award-winning Spiaggia under the leadership of Tony Mantuano. Grueneberg has traveled throughout Italy, Asia, Europe and the U.S., which has inspired her culinary approach of ‘following the food’ and truly understanding ‘the dish’ by knowing the people and culture that created it. Grueneberg is currently Chef/Partner of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago’s West Loop, which she opened in November 2015 with business partner and long-time friend Meg Sahs. In 2016, Monteverde received numerous accolades including: one of Food & Wine’s ‘America’s Best Restaurants,’ GQ’s ’12 Best New Restaurants,’ Eater Chicago’s ‘Restaurant of the Year’ in the 2016 Eater Awards.

Stephanie Izard (Chicago, Illinois) Chef Stephanie Izard, James Beard ‘Best Chef: Great Lakes’ recipient 2013, and 2011 Food & Wine ‘Best New Chef,’ is the Executive Chef/Partner of three Chicago restaurants, Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, and Duck Duck Goat. A 2011 James Beard ‘Best New Restaurant’ nominee, Girl & the Goat has been praised by high-profile publications such as Saveur, New York Times, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens and others. Little Goat, Stephanie’s highly successful follow-up to Girl & the Goat, encompasses a diner, coffee shop, bakery and bar. In March 2016, Stephanie opened her third restaurant, a Chinese concept called Duck Duck Goat in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood.

Iron Chef Gauntlet: The elite culinary skill, strategy and stamina of Iron Chef America returns to Food Network this spring with Iron Chef Gauntlet, a fresh reboot of the fan-favorite franchise hosted by the incomparable Alton Brown. The six-episode primetime event begins with seven extraordinary chefs competing for the chance to become an Iron Chef -but in order to gain entry into this ultimate culinary society, one gladiator must win the Gauntlet – three rapid-succession battles, each against one legendary Iron Chef: Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto or Michael Symon. Iron Chef Gauntlet premieres Sunday, April 16th at 9pm (all times ET/PT), preceded by the one-hour special The Legend of Iron Chef at 8pm, which celebrates historic moments, and followed by the series premiere of Iron Chef Eats at 10pm, where familiar faces from Iron Chef reveal their favorite food spots from around the country.

The contest begins on 4/7 and ends on 4/11 at 11:59am. Twenty (20) winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 4/11 at approximately 12:30pm. Approximate prize value is N/A.