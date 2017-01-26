Jeff Mauro LIVE from the CBS Chicago Culinary Kitchen

WELCOME TO THE CBS CHICAGO CULINARY KITCHEN

You are invited to get up-close in the Kitchen with the hottest chefs and musical artists.

Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with Pork & Mindy’s Executive Chef and Food Network star, Jeff Mauro. Hosted by 93XRT’s Lin Brehmer.



On February 6st, 2017 at 12:00PM, Jeff Mauro will prepare a delicious recipe for a few lucky winners!

CHEF JEFF MAURO- EXECUTIVE CHEF, PORK & MINDY’S

Emmy-Nominated Celebrity Chef, Jeff Mauro was born and raised in Chicago where he was determined from an early age to become the funniest chef in the world. After years spent cooking in restaurants and with meat, cheese & bread coursing through his veins, he landed himself on Season 7 of the hit show Food Network Star. He ultimately won the competition by combining his passions for cooking with comedy and landed his own series, Sandwich King. After five successful seasons to date, he was tapped by the Food Network to also host the hit daytime show, The Kitchen, now in it’s 12th season, and the spin-off The Kitchen Sink, now in it’s 2nd season. Jeff is now the proud partner & executive chef of Pork & Mindy’s restaurants and retail line of sauces and meats.