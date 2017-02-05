Tony Mantuano LIVE from the CBS Chicago Culinary Kitchen

WELCOME TO THE CBS CHICAGO CULINARY KITCHEN
Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with James Beard Award winner and chef/partner at Spiaggia, Tony Mantuano! Hosted by 93XRT’s Lin Brehmer.
On February 24th, 2017 at 12:00PM, Tony Mantuano will prepare a delicious recipe in front of a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen. Must be 18 or older to enter.
James Beard Award winner Tony Mantuano is an influential culinary force, a chef who has been on the ground floor of defining true Italian cuisine in the United States.
In addition to his role as chef-partner at Spiaggia, Mantuano is the chef-partner atRiver Roast, situated on the Chicago River; Terzo Piano, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant at The Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago; Portobello Italian Restaurant, a waterfront Italian restaurant located in Disney Springs; and the owner of Mangia Trattoria, a classic Italian restaurant in his hometown of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Mantuano is a recipient of the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Midwest and The Chicago Tribune’s Good Eating Award, which honors achievement in the food and restaurant industry.
Outside of the kitchen, Mantuano is often recognized for his participation on season two of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Masters.’
Other projects include cookbook collaborations with Cathy Mantuano, a wine expert and former manager of Spiaggia. The husband and wife team authored ‘The Spiaggia Cookbook’ and ‘Wine Bar Food.’