MidWest Rum Fest LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

Enter to win your way into an exclusive demonstration and discussion with a MidWest Rum Fest mixologist! Join J, Gabe and Shelly from B96’s The J Show, as they learn about rum’s interesting history, while tasting samples of delicious cocktails!

On March 30th, 2017 at 4:00PM, a MidWest Rum Fest mixologist, will prepare and sample beverages with a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen. Must be 21 or older to enter.



MidWest Rum Festival

TheRumLab.com presents the 3rd Annual MidWest Rum Festival on Saturday, April 8 at Logan Square Auditorium. The event is divided in two sessions from Noon – 5:30pm. The Spirit Industry Session consists of a one hour program offering industry professional the opportunity to network with brand representatives, attend training seminars, taste a wide variety of rums and mingle with industry colleagues. The Rum Aficionado Grand Tasting Session is open to the public and is perfect for Rum lovers. The session consists from, 1:30pm – 5:30pm, offers guests the opportunity to taste new rums, attend brand seminars and mixology demos.