Marilyn Monroe Sculpture Inappropriate? Massive Marilyn Monroe Sculpture To Tower Over Chicago's Michigan Ave CHICAGO, IL - JULY 14: Michael Benevenia helps to put some finishing touches on ''Forever Marilyn'', a sculpture by Seward Johnson, on July 14, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The stainless steel and aluminum sculpture which stands 26 feet tall and weighs 34,000 pounds will be unveiled tomorrow and remain on display in Chicago through the spring of 2012. The sculpture was inspired by Marilyn Monroe's iconic scene in the 1955 movie Seven Year Itch. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)