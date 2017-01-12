Best Chocolate Cake In Chicago

Elizabeth SanFilippo Bakeries abound in Chicago, and these five offer some of the most decadent and delicious chocolate cake options around. Splurge and order a chocolate cake to celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day on January 27. All bakeries mentioned also offer treats daily in their pastry cases.

Alliance Bakery

1736 W. Division St.

Chicago, IL 60622

(773) 278-0366

www.alliance-bakery.com One glance inside this Wicker Park bakery’s windows and you’ll see it means business when it comes to cakes. While Alliance specializes in custom cakes in wonderfully elaborate designs, it doesn’t skimp on flavor. All the cakes here are moist and decadent, and that includes the chocolate cake. Choose between chocolate fudge, mousse or ganache for filling, as well as chocolate buttercream or fudge for frosting. Don’t want to custom order your cake? Alliance often offers some chocolate cupcakes in its pastry case, and they’re just as mouth-watering delicious.

Angel Food Bakery

1636 W. Montrose Ave.

Chicago, IL 60613

(773) 728-1512

www.angelfoodltd.com If its collection of Easy Bake ovens isn’t enough to draw you in to Angel Food Bakery, the cupcakes will be, and that includes the mouth-watering black bottom cupcake. But if you’re looking for a more traditional — but just as delicious — chocolate cake, Angel Food makes a wonderful (and popular) chocolate with espresso buttercream and chocolate drip as well as a flourless chocolate with ganache or chocolate wrap. Cakes are made to order. Related: Best Dessert Trucks in Chicago

Dinkel’s Bakery

3329 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

(773) 281-7300

www.dinkels.com Open since 1922, Dinkel’s Bakery in West Lakeview continues to make some of the best baked goods around. Customers have been swarming the store for decades for chocolate cake donuts, but its chocolate cake is also to die for. While Dinkel’s offers a variety of pre-made cakes in its bakery case, you can also pre-order. Cake options include either yellow or devil’s food cake (chocolate), but then you’ve got a lot to choose from when it comes to chocolate fillings — chocolate chip, chocolate fudge, chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse (white and dark), chocolate custard and chocolate buttercream. Frosting options also about with chocolate fudge, chocolate ganache, white chocolate ganache and chocolate buttercream. It’s a chocolate cake lover’s heaven.

Luscious Layers

2315 N. Damen Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

(773) 661-1335

www.lusciouslayers.com Forget the standard flavors at Luscious Layers, because from the cake to the filling to the frosting, this bakery offers some unique and delicious options. For the cake itself, choose between a traditional dark chocolate, or, if you’re in the holiday spirit, a chocolate peppermint. Next comes the filling, and the chocolate mousse is hard to beat. To top it all off, go with the chocolate buttercream and you won’t be disappointed. While pastry chef and owner Ashley offers a handful of treats in a pastry case, such as small treats and cupcakes, be sure to call ahead to get your custom chocolate cake order. Luscious also offers gluten-free and vegan options.

Portillo’s

100 W. Ontario St.

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 587-8910

www.portillos.com Portillo’s may be a chain with locations throughout Illinois, but ask anyone in Chicago, and they’ll say that the chocolate cake here is the best in the Windy City. Is it the mayo Portillo uses to keep the cake moist? Or is it the extremely low cost of $2.50 per huge slice? Whatever it is, come with a big appetite, because you’re not going to want to leave a crumb. Related: Best Chocolate in Chicago