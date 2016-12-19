Best Hot Desserts In Chicago

The days of creamy cold gelato and alcoholic icees are behind us, so we need to look to hot, comforting dessert concoctions to give us some winter love and affection. You want ’em dense and rich — like a rebound lover — to make you take your mind off of the weather that awaits outside. Apples are nice, warm caramels and cobblers and, of course, chocolate. Look to these local Chicago eateries with steamy desserts that make a sweet ending to a meal or stand alone as earth shattering mouthfuls.

La Creperie

2845 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60657

(773) 528-9050

www.lacreperiechicago.com You can’t miss at this spot because all the dessert crepes are hot at La Creperie, which has been swirling the batter since 1972. Colin Cameron, co-owner with Germain Roignant who established the restaurant in the early 1970’s, suggests diners go for the Carmel and salted butter number — his personal favorite. Then again, he loves the Suzette á la Germain, a Grand Marnier and orange affair with lemon reduction. La Pomme is the epitome of a winter dessert featuring apples sauteed in butter and cinnamon, and if you can’t decide, just order the classic Nutella with sauteed bananas. Cameron says, “We also give away a free chocolate crepe as an after-movie treat to anyone who gives us a ticket stub (dated that day) for the Landmark Century across the street.”

Bar Siena

832 W Randolph St

Chicago IL 60607

(312) 492-7775

www.barsiena.com Always served warm, bomboloni is an Italian doughnut that was brought to the Siena Tavern by “Top Chef” alum Fabio Viviani, served traditionally at the end of a meal for dessert. Now, it’s one of the most popular desserts at both locations Siena Tavern and Bar Siena. So popular there is even a side component at Bar Siena called BomboBar — a window on Green Street where customers can walk up and order some Italian hole-less doughnuts. At Bar Siena, the doughnuts are filled with your choice of mixed berry, salted caramel, maple buttercream, chocolate fudge, vanilla bean custard and peanut butter & jelly, among others. Diners enjoying the Italian dessert at Siena Tavern have the option to inject the bomboloni with either a whiskey caramel, chocolate hazelnut or raspberry chianti filling. Each is served fresh from the fryer and rolled in sugar.

Ada Street

1664 N. Ada St.

Chicago, IL 60642

(773) 697-7069

One of the few places in Chicago to get steak tartare, Ada St. makes some magic with hot sweet things, too. Chef Joanna Stachon serves an astonishing warm pretzel bread pudding with maple whipped cream. The pretzel bread gives the dessert a savory appeal, and the house-made whipped cream sings with winter sweetness. Toss in eclectic decor and seriously inventive cocktails and Ada St. should be your next date night stop.

Cantina Laredo

508 N. State St

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 955-0014

www.cantinalaredo.com Who didn’t love Mexican fried ice cream as a kid when Mom and Dad sipped their second Margarita as their dessert? Cantina Laredo, in the heart of River North, offers some fine hot finishes to a zippy south-of-the-border meal. The Mexican Brownie sprinkled with pecans and walnuts arrives on a sizzling skillet with Mexican brandy butter and escorted by vanilla or cinnamon ice cream. Ole, indeed. There’s also a hot Mexican apple pie similarly doused in brandy butter and sided with your choice of cinnamon or vanilla ice cream.

Prime & Provisions

222 N LaSalle St

Chicago, IL

(312) 726-7777

www.primeandprovisions.com Chicago has a plethora of notable steakhouses, and this newer entry on the scene has not disappointed diners with its wildly popular appetizers, Lump Crab Caesar and, of course, steaks and sides. Prime & Provisions also offers table side s'mores featuring all the ingredients you love in the campfire treat — including the smoke. Servers present the chocolatey dome of graham crackers, marshmallows and home-made ice cream then pour hot chocolate over it, which releases smoke and even a campfire aroma.