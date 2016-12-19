Guide to Promontory Point

Chicago’s gorgeous lakefront includes 15 public beaches along 26 miles of shoreline. However, between the south side beaches lies a true treasure, know by locals as “The Point.” Promontory Point is a popular wedding site, boasts one of the best views of the Chicago skyline, has great bike trails, and is the only place on the lakefront that fire pits are permitted. It’s closest to the Hyde Park neighborhood and well worth a look.

History

Promontory point had an auspicious beginning as the brainchild of renowned architect, Daniel Burnham. He created the original plans for Promontory Point, which became home to Chicago’s second World’s Fair In 1933-34. It’s still considered part of the larger Burnham Park, which includes 6 miles of shoreline between Grant Park and Jackson Park. Promontory Point officially opened to the public in 1937. It’s hard to believe a place so beautiful sits on a man-made peninsula created from landfill. It even housed a Nike Hercules missile defense system radar tower that loomed 150 feet over the park during the cold war. In 1971 the tower was torn down, leaving Chicago a legacy of gorgeous park space, unobstructed views, shade trees, and access to all the elements. The Point has open park space, water access, fresh breezes, and even fire.

We have Alfred Caldwell to thank for the fabulous fire pits. He designed the so called “council rings” along the lakefront edge in 1938, and they’re a wonderful place for toasting S’mores and ending a day at the park with friends. Fire pits are first come first serve, but can be reserved in advance through the park district. Caldwell is also responsible for planting hundreds of flowering trees and shrubs and creating a raised meadow in the center of the peninsula. The council rings make a great gathering space for birthday parties and have stood the test of time better than Caldwell’s few remaining original plants.