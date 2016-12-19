The New Malort: The Worst Drink To Ever Happen To Chicago… Again

This town is barely big enough for one malort, let alone two. Do the crazies at Violet Hour care? No, they don’t. I tried their newly created R. Franklin’s Malort.

For Those Who Don’t Know

(Feel free to skip this section if you’re familiar with malort, keeping in mind that you’ll miss all my jokes and witticisms…)

Malort is an awful liquor that originated in Sweden (and therefore, knowing basically nothing else about Sweden, I can only assume this makes people from Sweden also awful). Flavored with wormwood, Chicagoans like to give their out-of-town friends shots of malort so they can watch the disgusted look on their unsuspecting faces after drinking the stuff. It’s created a term: “malort face.” It has (or rather, local authors Don De Grazia and Matt Martin have) also created “Malort Girls” (pictured to the right). Young ladies who walk around handing out shots of Malort at Matt and Don’s reading, Come Home Chicago, which takes place at Underground Wonder Bar.

To be clear, it’s not the initial sweet taste of malort that kicks ya in the gut, it’s the extraordinarily bitter aftertaste. It sticks around like an ex who won’t lose your number or stop stalking your facebook and even after you make your facebook completely private they somehow still see photos of you with your new love interest and make comments about killing your cat.

It’s pretty bad. Whenever I think about it, I imagine this video. (Note: if you don’t want to see a video of a dead fox slowly decaying, do not click…)

So malort is awful, but it’s also not that bad. I’ve had it so many times, I actually like it now. I find it easy to drink, plus, if I’m at a bar and have a tummy ache, one shot of malort will usually help me feel better (two shots will make me jump on the bar and shake my money maker as truckers throw quarters at me).

Most interpretations of malort come from Carl Jeppson’s Malort, which is widely known (in Chicago at least) as pretty much the only malort sold in America. (I have a theory that Malort is so bad that Sweden doesn’t even make it anymore, that the only ones stupid enough to drink it are us big headed Chicagoans, but who knows if this is true).