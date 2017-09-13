Win Packers Tickets and a Chance to be a Junior Captain from Verizon Wireless!

Enter here for your chance to win tickets to a Green Bay Packers game and a chance for your child to be a Junior Captain and deliver the coin for the coin toss before a game!

Contest runs from 9/13/17-10/15/17. One winner will be chosen every Monday throughout the contest flight (5 total winners). Prize includes four (4) tickets to a Green Bay Packers home game (child between the ages of 7-14 must use one of the tickets). In addition, as a Jr. Captain a child from ages 7-14 will have the chance of a lifetime to deliver the coin on the field for the traditional coin toss at kickoff. Must be 18 years of age and a legal resident of Wisconsin to enter.