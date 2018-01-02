WBBM Newsradio’s Trip A Day Giveaway
Win A Vacation To Mexico From WBBM Newsradio 780 and 105.9FM & Apple Vacations
Forget the cold, WBBM wants to you to beat the winter blues!
All you need to do is listen all month for your chance to win a trip for two to Riu Hotels & Resorts in Cancun or Riviera Maya, Mexico. You’ll stay three nights at a Riu Hotels and Resorts location with all drinks and meals included at the property, from Apple Vacations and WBBM Newsradio 780 and 105.9 FM!
Listen To WBBM For Your Chance To Win
Beginning January 8, 2018 until February 1, 2018, tune in to WBBM Newsradio each weekday at 8:24am for the days’ vacation keyword. Then, when you hear the cue to text at 5:24pm, be the 78th listener to text in for the chance to win.
*Message & data rates may apply. Don’t text and drive.
For more information on Apple Vacations click here. For more information on Riu Hotels & Resorts click here.
For the WBBM Trip-A-Day Giveaway contest, listen to the Station weekdays beginning on Monday, January 8, 2018 and ending on Thursday, February 1, 2018 between the hours of 8:00am Central Time (‘CT’) and 6:00pm CT for that day’s Promotion keyword announcement (‘Keyword’). Upon hearing the cue to text, be the 78th person to text that days Keyword to 780-780 or by entering online at wbbmnewsradio.com/contests and completing the online entry form. Each weekday, one (1) winner of at least 21 years of age at the time of entry will be selected for each Keyword and upon verification, receive a (i) roundtrip airfare for two (2) to a Cancun or Riviera Maya, Mexico area airport; (ii) three (3) night accommodations at a Riu Hotel; (iii) ground transfers in Mexico; and (iv) all meals and drinks in the hotel all valued at approximately $2000, courtesy of Apple Vacations. Otherwise, WBBM-AM’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.