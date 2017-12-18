YOU COULD WIN TICKETS TO THE PROGRESSIVE CHICAGO BOAT, RV & SAIL SHOW!

Take the helm at the Progressive Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show and set out on a simulated “boat trip” to practice boating skills such as docking, pivot turns, stopping and more with the America’s Boating Club Boating Skills Virtual Trainer! The Corona Find Your Beach Bar & Cantina is the perfect place to take a break, meet up with friends and ponder your next outdoor adventure!
Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show wants to send the lucky winner and three (3) guests to the Progressive Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show at McCormick Place in Chicago January 10 – 14.
Enter below for a chance to win four (4) tickets to the Progressive Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show!