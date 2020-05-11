By Samah Assad
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has started the process of reopening after Gov. JB Pritzker announced his plan to “Restore Illinois” last week.
The plan incorporates a five-phase approach to gradually reopen the state’s economy. It divides the state into four regions: Northeast, North Central, Central and Southern Illinois. Each is made up of a group of the state’s 11 emergency medical services regions.
To move on to the next phase, each region must meet specific criteria. All regions are currently in phase 2, but can vary moving forward depending on COVID-19 positive test rates, hospital supply availability and more. Use the graphic above to explore what each phase entails and what regions must do to move to the next.
“It’s just a matter of making sure that people who live in certain regions have access to health care and that those hospitals are not overwhelmed,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker declined to predict which region might be the first to move on to the third phase of reopening.
Zoom in and click on each county to explore the map below. You can see which region your county is in, as well as what phase of the state’s plan it currently falls under.