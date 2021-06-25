DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Don't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Menu
Videos
No-Hitter No. 7: Cubs Blank Dodgers, Tie MLB Season Record
The four Cubs combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, matching the most in a season since 1900, as Chicago blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night.
2 hours ago
Owner Of 5 Pepe's Restaurant Franchises Sentenced For False Corporate Tax Returns
The owner of five Chicago area Pepe’s Restaurant franchises was sentenced to a year and three months in federal prison this week for filing false corporate tax returns – so as to underreport $2.5 million in gross receipts and sales. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
More
Contests
CBS+
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
CBS+
Latest Headlines
Printer's Row Residents Complain Of Unbearable Cooling Fan Noise From Digital Company Getting Even Worse In Summer
Printer's Row residents call it unbearable. They live next to a company that runs fans 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And they are loud.
Joliet Man Loses All His Bitcoin After Fraudster Hijacks His Phone Number Hacks His Accounts
All of a Joliet man's Bitcoin went poof, gone, vanished, after a hacker got into his accounts and drained the cryptocurrency.
17-Year-Old Charged In Carjacking Of Rideshare Driver In Beverly
A teen was charged in a carjacking that took place on June 6 in the Beverly neighborhood.
Banking History Going On Display As New Centier Bank Museum Is Set To Open In Whiting, Indiana
Whiting, Indiana is 20 miles from downtown Chicago and a town that's perhaps best known for Pierogi Fest. But a longtime family business wanted to make sure Whiting is on your radar for another reason – banking.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Printer's Row Residents Complain Of Unbearable Cooling Fan Noise From Digital Company Getting Even Worse In Summer
Printer's Row residents call it unbearable. They live next to a company that runs fans 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And they are loud.
No-Hitter No. 7: Cubs Blank Dodgers, Tie MLB Season Record
The four Cubs combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, matching the most in a season since 1900, as Chicago blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night.
Enter To Win A Chance For Tickets To The Bristol Renaissance Faire
Sports
Featured Sports
No-Hitter No. 7: Cubs Blank Dodgers, Tie MLB Season Record
The four Cubs combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, matching the most in a season since 1900, as Chicago blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night.
Sky Rout Liberty For Franchise-Record 7th Straight Win
The Chicago Sky have been rolling since Candace Parker returned from an ankle injury, setting a franchise record for consecutive wins with their seventh straight.
Morgan Park High School, Illini Alum Ayo Dosunmu Hopes To Be First-Round NBA Draft Pick
Around 70 of the top NBA Draft prospects were at Wintrust Arena this week for the Draft Combine. That includes Morgan Park High School alum Ayo Dosunmu, who is hoping to be a first-round pick after his terrific three-year run with the Illini.
Grandal, White Sox End 5-Game Skid, Beat Pirates 4-3
Chicago starter Dylan Cease bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven
Travelers Championship Preview: 'Anything Can Happen In The Last Four Holes,' Says CBS Sports' Ian Baker-Finch
A strong field at the Travelers Championship attacks a TPC River Highlands course that offers up its fair share of scoring opportunities.
USWNT Announces Olympic Roster For Tokyo Games
The U.S. will look to avenge it's early exit in the 2016 Games when the first match in Tokyo kicks off on July 21 against rival Sweden.
Video
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
SRX Racing Series Heads To Tony Stewart's Home Track At Eldora: 'It'd Be Hard To Bet Against Him' Says Analyst James Hinchcliffe
The man known as "Smoke" took the win in the dirt last week. Now, the question is can anyone beat him on his home track in Ohio?
'Behind The Music' Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat Joe
Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series 'Behind The Music,' introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists.
CBS And Flo Rida Team Up For Return Of Hot Summer Originals 'Big Brother' And 'Love Island'
CBS has partnered with multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida to feature the world premiere of his as-yet-unreleased latest summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a vibrant promotional campaign for CBS’ hot summer originals, 'Big Brother' and 'Love Island.'
Perry Mattfeld Says 'In The Dark' Season 3, 'The Stakes Can't Get Any Higher'
In The Dark, The CW's successful drama starring Perry Mattfeld, returns this Wednesday night at 9/8c.
Ed Sheeran Joins 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Starting June 28th
During his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single ‘Bad Habits.'
Bryan Cranston And Annette Bening Star In Paramount+ Original 'Jerry And Marge Go Large'
'Jerry And Marge Go Large' stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in a story based on true events.
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
CBSN Chicago
Watch Now