CHICAGO (CBS) — One person died, and a firefighter suffered a shoulder injury, in an apartment fire Monday morning in the Hollywood Park neighborhood.

The fire started around 9:15 a.m. on the third floor of a 3-story building near Spaulding and Olive avenues.

UPDATE: Corrected address for the Still & Box on Spaulding is actually 3259 W. Olive. The fire has also unfortunately become a fatal fire with the civilian transported earlier having passed away. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 30, 2018

One person was pulled out of the building, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A Fire Department spokesperson said that person later died.

A firefighter suffered a shoulder injury, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire was extinguished by about 10:15 a.m.