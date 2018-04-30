CHICAGO (CBS) — One person died, and a firefighter suffered a shoulder injury, in an apartment fire Monday morning in the Hollywood Park neighborhood.
The fire started around 9:15 a.m. on the third floor of a 3-story building near Spaulding and Olive avenues.
One person was pulled out of the building, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A Fire Department spokesperson said that person later died.
A firefighter suffered a shoulder injury, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The fire was extinguished by about 10:15 a.m.