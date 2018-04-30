CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon outside Chicago Technology Academy, a contract school in the University Village neighborhood.

Woman rushes crime scene and collapses in front of car with victim in it. Video shows police walking the woman away. Yells that she is a family member. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hpheb23H7K — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) April 30, 2018

Police at the scene near 14th and Throop said the person was shot inside a vehicle. The school was locked down for a short time after the shooting, according to officers at the scene. There were at least 11 shell casings on the street.

Police on scene of shooting at Throop/14th say one person was shot and killed. Happened right outside Chicago Academy. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/2ccLN2Jgcg — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) April 30, 2018

A family member identified the victim as Clarence Dabney, 28. Police are continuing to investigate.

School security gaurd is talking with police looking for new route for kids to leave school. Crime scene blocking normal path for students. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RxYDHj52so — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) April 30, 2018

Dabney’s sister, Tanika Daney, told CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar: “He just took my daughter to the father-daughter dance Saturday. My brother didn’t deserve this. This was so wrong.”