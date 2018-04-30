CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon outside Chicago Technology Academy, a contract school in the University Village neighborhood.
Police at the scene near 14th and Throop said the person was shot inside a vehicle. The school was locked down for a short time after the shooting, according to officers at the scene. There were at least 11 shell casings on the street.
A family member identified the victim as Clarence Dabney, 28. Police are continuing to investigate.
Dabney’s sister, Tanika Daney, told CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar: “He just took my daughter to the father-daughter dance Saturday. My brother didn’t deserve this. This was so wrong.”