CHICAGO (CBS) – Elgin Police say two men are in custody after allegedly shooting and killing two victims in an Elgin home on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 2pm on April 29, 2018.

Officers arrived to a home to find two victims, one identified as 26-year-old Mark McDaniel and 29-year-old Raymond Dyson.

McDaniel was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital and trasferred to Lutheran General hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dyson was taken to Presence St. Joseph’s Hospital and trasferred to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Elgin Police say within 20 minutes of the shooting, patrol officers located the two suspects matching the description of the offenders.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division responded and conducted the investigation.

32-year-old Lee Spain and 22-year-old Travaris Stevenson, both from Chicago, were arrested.

Travaris Stevenson is facing 8 counts of first degree murder, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis.

Lee Spain is facing 4 counts of first degree murder, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Kane County bond court on May 2, 2018.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Elgin Police Department at 847-695-4195 or by texting anonymous tips to 847-411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text.