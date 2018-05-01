CHICAGO (CBS) – A 4-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder Tuesday evening in Gresham neighborhood.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 88th and Carpenter. Police said the girl was sitting on the porch with her parents when a dark colored sedan pulled up and began firing shots at them. She was taken to Little Company of Mary hospital and transferred to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police say no one is in custody and they are investigating this incident.

Officers tell CBS 2 News that CPD knew of someone living in that house. They believe that individual may have been the intended target.

BREAKING: 4-year-old girl shot while sitting on her porch. Chicago Police say a dark colored sedan pulled up and started firing shots at the house on 88th & Carpenter. Little girl shot in the shoulder. At hospital. Stable. Witnesses say they heard five gunshots. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/uWr4C9CtjR — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 2, 2018

Neighbors were understandably horrified.

“It’s just heart-wrenching. It takes my breath away, especially when it’s babies, because I see these babies every day,” Paris Hogan said.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.