CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say that gun violence continues to drop this year.

In a news release, the department says there have been significant decreases in the number of homicide, shooting incidents and shooting victims in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year. Thus far, the department says there have been 146 homicides — 42 fewer than the same period last year. During the same period the number of shooting incidents has dropped from 810 to 595 and the number of shooting victims fell from 1,014 to 710.

The department says the decline in gun violence that began early 2017 coincides with the expanded use of technology that helps police better identify areas where crimes might be committed and respond quicker to shooting incidents.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)