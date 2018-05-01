CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning, after he fell out of a second-story window in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said the boy fell from a second-floor window of a home near Eddy Street and Lockwood Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Jason Curci lives on the first floor of the building. He told CBS 2 News he’s had a warm relationship with the boy’s parents. “Very nice, like a young couple. Dad works and mom is home with the kids all the time. That’s just horrible to hear,” said Curci. He says he hopes he can do something to help the family.

The Chicago Fire Department posted a tweet saying, “Parents and caregivers should be especially vigilant with small children playing near open windows. With warm weather upon us, it is important to note that windows should be raised no more than 6 inches. Be safe!”

A spokeswoman at Lurie Children’s Hospital says , “When we started what’s called the Stop the Falls campaign… Chicago pediatric trauma’s units treated 30 children a year from window falls. Today, that number is under 15 a year.”

The child’s parents declined CBS 2 News’ request for an interview.

Police are still investigating.