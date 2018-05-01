CHICAGO (CBS) – The U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois opened its new museum and history center Tuesday. The museum is located on the 21st floor of the Dirksen Federal Building.

History buffs can enjoy rotating exhibits on the court’s history, as well as interactive videos.

The museum is open to the public during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

Federal judicial district whose judges have presided over nearly 200 years of cases, from the trial of Chicago mob boss Al Capone to trials of four Illinois governors, is opening the new history museum, according to the Associated Press.

Its opening Tuesday comes as the nation’s third largest district court approaches its 200th anniversary in 2019. Chief Judge Rubén Castillo, Clerk of Court Thomas Bruton and U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer are among those taking part in a Tuesday ribbon-cutting.