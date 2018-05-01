CHICAGO (CBS) – Five women have filed a lawsuit alleging they were intimidated and sexually harassed by members of the Chicago Fire Department.

All women are currently working as paramedics for the Chicago Fire Department and are not releasing their names at this time.

Four of the women are accusing superiors of sexual harassment and intimidation. The fifth woman reports she received the same treatment from a colleague.

The lawsuit says the department “allowed sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation to be pervasive throughout its firehouses and facilities. This conduct has caused plaintiffs to go to work in fear.”

In response to the lawsuit, Chicago Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey would only say the city “does not tolerate harassment of any kind.”