CHICAGO (CBS) – A former janitor has been sentenced to five years in prison for recording adolescent girls in a locker room in a Joliet school.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announced that a former janitor at Crest Hill Junior High in Joliet has been sentenced in prison for making secret video recordings of adolescent girls in a locker room last year.

28-year-old Ryan Thompson plead guilty in January on two counts of unauthorized video recording, a Class 3 Felony that carried a potential penalty ranging from probation to 2-5 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Dave Carlson handed down the maximum sentence, noting that a psycho-sexual evaluation of Thompson conducted after his guilty plea showed he had an above average risk of committing similar offenses in the future.

Thompson allegedly hid behind the closed door of a utility room and used a cell phone to secretly record the female victims between February and March 2017. The four video recordings did not capture the girls without clothes.

State’s Attorney Glasgow praised his prosecutor, Elizabeth Domagalla, with securing a guilty plea and sentence that takes Thompson off the streets.

“Assistant State’s Attorney Domagalla resourcefully utilized an extremely damning psycho-sexual evaluation to argue that a prison sentence was absolutely necessary in this case, even though the defendant had no criminal record,” State’s Attorney Glasgow said. “Judge Carlson heard her arguments and handed down the maximum sentence, noting that anything less would have deprecated the serious nature of this crime.”