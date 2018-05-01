CHICAGO (CBS) — Marc Winner, a former tanning salon owner, was found guilty of raping a former employee.

A judge ruled he was guilty on two of the three charges. He was found guilty on charges of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse. He was found innocent on the kidnapping charge. Winner will face a mandatory 4 to 15 years behind bars.

The decision was handed down by Cook County judge Carol Howard, following a bench trial.

Winner was accused of sexually assaulting a former worker at his West Loop tanning salon in 2009. He denied the allegations saying it was an alcohol and drug-fueled outing.

Justine Bour spoke publicly for the first time since accusing her former boss of sexually assaulting her in 2009. Bour said, “This is the biggest burden off my shoulders I could ever describe,” said Bour after hearing the verdict. “If anyone tells you that you shouldn’t’ve had that drink or shouldn’t have worn that dress or smiled, don’t listen to them.”

She said it was nine years of immensely fighting for a guilty verdict.

“To any victim of sexual assault I hope you can hear my story that I hope you can hear my story and maintain hope,” said Bour.

Lesley Barton reported that winner raped her in 2001. 8 other women have come forward over a 16 year span.

Barton says today’s guilty verdict is a a victory for all sexual assualt suvivors.

“Finally, finally he can no longer hurt the amazing women of our community again,” she said.

There are four pending rape cases against the 47-year-old Winner. The former owner of Soleil Tanning Salon is accused of four separate sexual assaults.

One of his accusers testified against him Monday, telling jurors he raped her in his West Loop apartment in July 2009, after a night of dinner and drinks with friends.

Winner is still facing three seperate sex assault cases that are within the statue of limitations. Sentencing in this case is expected next month.