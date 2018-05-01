CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 20 people were forced out of their apartments overnight, after a malfunctioning boiler caused a carbon monoxide leak.

Around 12:30 a.m., Chicago firefighters responded to an apartment building at 58th and Sacramento for reports of high carbon monoxide levels.

Sixteen adults and three children were evacuated from the two-story building.

No injuries were reported, but residents were kept out of the building for more than an hour while the building was ventilated.

Officials determined the source of the carbon monoxide leak was a faulty boiler.