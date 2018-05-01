CHICAGO (CBS) – There’s a suburban battle brewing over barnyard animals in a small backyard. The owner says the llama, goats, and horse are part of a traveling petting zoo.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports that some neighbors are calling it a smelly circus.

The herd of animals is part of Sue Tesina’s traveling petting zoo she takes to schools and gatherings for kids with special needs.

Some neighbors say they don’t like living next door to the animals.

Jim Matkovich’s property borders the pack of animals.

“It stinks,” says Matkovich. “They shouldn’t be here. This is not a farmland, it’s a bedroom community.”

Instead of taking his concerns to Tesina, he called his precinct captain who called Cook County.

“As far as I know, you can have horses if there’s three acres of land. I don’t know about llamas and goats,” said Jack Kielczynski, the area precinct captain.

Testina’s lot is not three acres in unincorporated Lyons township.

Tesina says she doesn’t understand why neighbors didn’t bring their concerned to her.

A Cook County spokesperson says the current ordinance allows for up to three traditional domestic animals in enclosures in a residential area. Llamas are not in that category. He says an inspector will head to the address to review.