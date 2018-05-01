CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are in custody, after leading police on a high-speed chase early Tuesday, and investigators believe the same men are behind a series of other crimes.

The chase started when a white Jaguar hit a police cruiser at Roosevelt and Halsted around 12:40 a.m., and then took off.

Officers chased the Jaguar from University Village to the Eisenhower Expressway. The pursuit continued to the suburbs, where Hillside police and Illinois State Police troopers joined the chase.

The Jaguar eventually turned around and sped back toward the city, later crashing into a pole near Congress and Michigan.

Police took two men into custody. Officers were seen escorting an ambulance from the scene, but it was unclear if the suspects were injured.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said the suspects are connected to two other recent crimes.

The vehicle involved in the chase matches the description from a police alert issued Monday, following a shooting near a playground on Sunday. A 27-year-old woman was critically wounded when someone in a white Jaguar shot her Sunday evening near 49th and Calumet.

Dispatchers said that same luxury car is of interest in another violent incident this weekend. It left a man driving in the Pill Hill neighborhood with a gunshot to the arm.