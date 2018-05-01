CHICAGO (CBS) — United Airlines is placing new restrictions on animals it will allow on flights after a series of issues with transporting pets this year.

The airline will only transport cats and dogs, but some breeds with snub noses or strong jaws, such as boxers or bulldogs and Persian cats, will not be allowed.

No other animals will be placed on flights, the airline said.

Pet transport had been suspended when a dog died after a crew member told a passenger to place their dog in the overhead bin.

Then the carrier mistakenly shipped a Kansas-bound dog to Japan, and in a separate incident, it had to divert another flight to Akron, Ohio, after the airline realized a pet had been loaded onto the flight in error.

The airline will resume pet travel in July.