CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Students applying for admission into the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will soon be able to self-report their standardized test scores.

The school is announcing that it will allow students applying as new freshmen for the fall 2019 semester to send the scores themselves instead of requiring the scores come directly from the testing agency.

The change is designed to make things a little cheaper for the students who today receive just four free score sends upon taking the tests before they know their scores. They must pay as much as $13 per test administration to send additional test results to schools.

Only those students who are admitted to the U of I will have to verify their scores before they enroll.

