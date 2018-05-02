CHICAGO (CBS) – A four-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot Tuesday night during a drive-by shooting.

The girl was standing on the porch with her family near 88th and Carpenter Street in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police believe one of her relatives may have been the intended target.

She was hit in the shoulder and is recovering at a local hospital.

Neighbors gathered near a bloodstained sidewalk, shocked by the girl’s young age.

The four year old is in stable condition and is expected to recover.