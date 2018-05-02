By Melanie Falina

Although Mother’s Day is a very special time for not only mothers and daughters, but the entire family, each year – the bond shared between mother and daughter is one that should be celebrated far more often than just one day in a calendar year. Mother-daughter dates are becoming a popular and deeply valued trend in order to spend valuable time with your mother, your daughter, or in some cases maybe both. Regardless if you’re the mother or daughter in this scenario, carving out time for that special someone can strengthen relationships and create timeless memories. If you’re looking for some fun things to do with your mother or daughter, take a look at this list of the best mother-daughter date ideas in the Chicago area.

Picnic in Millennium Park

201 E. Randolph St.

Chicago, IL. 60601

www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/millennium_park.html

Warmer temps are on their way to Chicago, so why not pack a basket for lunch or grab take-out from any number of great restaurants in downtown Chicago, and head over to the stunning Millennium Park for a picnic? With Cloud Gate – affectionately referred to as The Bean, the gardens and art sculptures, and not to mention the fabulous Chicago skyline and dazzling Lake Michigan as a backdrop, it’s no wonder that Millennium Park is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, but there’s no reason why locals can’t enjoy this gem as well. Whether you’re picnicking with your mom or your daughter, your date shared in Millennium Park will be one you’ll both remember for years to come.

Bike The Bloomingdale Line & The 606

Formerly almost three miles of elevated railroad running through the northwest side of the city, in 2015, it was converted into a dramatic green-way called The Bloomingdale Trail. And now connected to a sprawling network of trails and parks called the 606, these trails run through some of Chicago’s popular Logan Square, Humboldt Park, and West Town neighborhoods. So why not plan a bike ride for your special mother-daughter date? Get out into the sun and air, get some exercise, and take in some of the best urban landscapes the city of Chicago has to offer. No bike? No problem! Check out The 606 website for bike rental information.

A movie and lunch at Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District

5501 Park Place

Rosemont, IL. 60018

Lunch? A movie? Shopping? But they’re all so much fun, why pick just one? At the Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District (and nearby Fashion Outlets of Chicago) you don’t have to choose. Plan that special day around a movie and then pick one of the many restaurants just steps from one another for lunch or dinner. There’s also an iFly indoor skydiving facility available if you want to have some thrills and laughter before your meal. And then if you and your mom or daughter want to get in some shopping, spend the rest of the day browsing the wealth of shops at the outlet mall.

The Morton Arboretum

4100 Illinois 53

If anyone thinks that Chicago is nothing but skyscrapers and concrete then they’ve obviously never been to The Morton Arboretum. Regardless of your role in your own personal mother/daughter team, get out those walking shoes or hiking boots and explore the Chicago area’s most beautiful public garden. Covered covering 1,700 acres of land, The Morton Arboretum offers an outdoor museum with a library, herbarium, more than 4,100 different plant species and over 200,000 cataloged plants. Become one with your mother or daughter as well as natures among the hiking trails and biking/driving roadways, a four-acre interactive children’s garden and even a full-acre maze.

Float therapy at Tranquil Waters Float

7258 N Harlem Ave.

Chicago, IL 60631

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of places to go for mani/pedis or massages in the Chicagoland area – but how about a truly special way to let all the stress of busy everyday life just melt away? Consider a mother-daughter date with a float therapy session at Tranquil Waters Float. Located on the city’s Northwest side, Tranquil Waters Float offers soothing float therapy, sensory deprivation chambers, Hydromassage, and float tanks. Let go of any tension you’ve been holding on to and enjoy a some bonding time with your mother or daughter – or both – in the most peaceful and relaxing environment around.

