EVANSTON, IL (Patch.com) — Northwestern University could join dozens of other schools in rescinding honorary degrees granted to Bill Cosby. He would become the first recipient of an honorary Northwestern degree to see it revoked, the Daily Northwestern reported. More than 40 women have publicly accused the longtime actor, comedian, author – and recently convicted sex offender – of sexual assault.

A Pennsylvania jury found Cosby, 80, guilty of drugging and raping a Temple University employee at his home in the Philadelphia suburb of Cheltenham in 2004. Cosby awaits sentencing on three counts of aggravated indecent assault that could bring a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

