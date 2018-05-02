CHICAGO (CBS) – Crystal Lake Police say they arrested a bus driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into another school bus in front of a Crystal Lake school Wednesday morning.

Officers say Wayne Desparte was driving the bus. He is facing two charges, including aggravated driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Desparte allegedly crashed into another school bus in front of Hannah-Beardsley Middle School in Crystal Lake. Children were on the school bus Desparte was driving. No children were injured in the accident.

The school bus Desparte crashed into did not have any children on it, but the driver was in the bus. No injuries were reported.

The crash resulted in minor damage to the buses.

The school bus Desparte hit also struck another vehicle, a black Jeep Renegade. The crash appeared to be minor. Police are looking for the owner of that Jeep Renegade and encourage anyone with information relating to the investigation to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department.

Officers say Desparte was arrested for being under the influence of prescription drugs while operating the school bus.

Desparte is in custody at the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock where he is pending a bond hearing before a judge.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is investigating this incident.