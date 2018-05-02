CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman who co-founded Superdawg, one of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants, is being remembered tonight by family and friends.

92-year-old Florence Berman passed away this morning.

Her family is remembering her in a positive light.

“She was the boss, she was the best boss and grandma you could ever ask for,” said Laura Ustick, smiling as she remembered her grandma, Florence Berman.

Flaurie, as her family called her, is known to thousands as the matriarch of Superdawg, a 70 year old Chicago institution.

“She built this business with my father, worked next to my father, she was truly a woman entrepreneur in the early days,” said Scott Berman, Florence Berman’s son.

Flaurie and her late husband Maurie opened Superdawg as a young, married couple for Maurie’s college tuition. It became a true family business.

“She was my second mother and Maurie, my second father,” said Don Drucker, Florence Berman’s son-in-law.

Flaurie and Maurie Superdawg still sit atop the Northwest side drive-in.

Flaurie served four generations of customers.

“My mom became everyone’s mom kind of like the June Cleaver. People would come to her for advice, ” said Lisa Drucker, Florence Berman’s daughter.

Florence Berman passed away quietly in her sleep, but those who knew her say her legacy lives on.