CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunfire in Chicago. Sadly, it is all too common. And many people are moving away from the city seeking shelter.

Including the family of Imani Williams. They moved to the suburbs to get away. But even that didn’t help.

Williams, a college freshman, is the latest victim of a drive-by shooting.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

19-year-old Imani Williams is in ICU at Stroger after she was shot in the stomach. She has tubes inserted into her mouth to help her breathe.

Her father is optimistic his daughter will pull through this.

“I did enter to the room, she heard my voice and she opened her eyes and I said ‘daddy’s here.’ I told her that I love her and she responded well. She shook her head,” said Brian Williams.

Imani Williams’ father Brian talked about seeing his daughter after surgery. The 19-year-old was attending a party in the 3300 block of W. Gladys Tuesday night.

She was standing outside with a group of people, about ten minutes before 10:00.

“Someone drove by and fired maybe nine or ten shots,” he said.

Imani was shot in the stomach. A 24-year-old man was shot in his backside. Police sources say that man has gang ties.

Williams, a college freshman studying business, was an innocent bystander.

“It’s bad for a lot of teenagers out here. It’s a shame you can’t enjoy yourself,” said Williams.

Williams said he moved to the suburbs to raise all four of his children about 19 years ago, after he was the victim of gun violence when leaving a Chatham gym.

“Just by God’s grace that we’re all here, still alive. I’ve been shot five times as well. I’m a victim of that and now this. It’s just sad,” he said.

Williams added that he’s relying on his faith to get him through the ordeal. Imani faces another surgery in a few days.

Police said the search for the shooter continues.