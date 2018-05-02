CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged in a double homicide over the weekend in northwest suburban Elgin.

Around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Elgin police responded to reports of a shooting in a subdivision near Garden Crescent Drive and Longwood Place. When they arrived, officers found two men who had been shot.

Mark McDaniel, 26, later was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Raymond Dyson, 29, later was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police found two suspects matching a description of the shooters.

The two suspects, 22-year-old Travaris Stevenson, and 32-year-old Lee Spain, both have been charged in the shooting. Stevenson was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of drug possession. Spain was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of drug possession.

“The arrest of Mr. Spain and Mr. Stevenson are a direct result of people in our community becoming immediately involved by notifying 9-1-1 and providing statements as to what they saw and heard,” Elgin Police Deputy Chief Bill Wolf said in a news release. “Because of their information, officers were able to quickly apprehend subjects that matched those descriptions.”

Spain and Stevenson were scheduled to appear for bond hearings on Wednesday in Kane County.