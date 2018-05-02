AURORA, IL (Patch.com) — The scents of freshly baked pizza, Cajun cuisine, toasted marshmallows, and other treats will waft through streets of downtown Aurora for the city’s 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival on May 4. More than two dozen local food truck vendors are expected to be on hand for the event, which runs on the same night as the opening concert for Aurora First Fridays.

Guests are encouraged to kick off the evening indulging in the yummy sights and tastes on the Benton St. bridge starting at 5 p.m. Visitors can take their pick from some (or all, really) of the following food trucks:

Cheesies

Grumpy Gaucho Empanadas

My Funnel

Happy Lobster

CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck

Kona Ice

Crust Culture

Piko Street Kitchen

Wurst Kitchen

The Fat Shallot

Gobble Dogs

Izakaya Yume Sushi

Pierogi

Joe’s Street Kitchen

Foxy’s Ice Cream

Mother Wilma’s Marshmallow Factory

Modest Coffee

Yum Dum

Alice’s Corner

Pizzeria Al Forno

Fresh Off the Grill

A-Town Hot Dogs

Auntie Vee’s

Andre’s Restaurant

Lucy’s Food Truck

Famous Dave’s

Cajun Connoisseur

Taco Grill

Gandhi the Juice Guru

Roaming Hog

