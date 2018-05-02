AURORA, IL (Patch.com) — The scents of freshly baked pizza, Cajun cuisine, toasted marshmallows, and other treats will waft through streets of downtown Aurora for the city’s 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival on May 4. More than two dozen local food truck vendors are expected to be on hand for the event, which runs on the same night as the opening concert for Aurora First Fridays.
Guests are encouraged to kick off the evening indulging in the yummy sights and tastes on the Benton St. bridge starting at 5 p.m. Visitors can take their pick from some (or all, really) of the following food trucks:
- Cheesies
- Grumpy Gaucho Empanadas
- My Funnel
- Happy Lobster
- CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck
- Kona Ice
- Crust Culture
- Piko Street Kitchen
- Wurst Kitchen
- The Fat Shallot
- Gobble Dogs
- Izakaya Yume Sushi
- Pierogi
- Joe’s Street Kitchen
- Foxy’s Ice Cream
- Mother Wilma’s Marshmallow Factory
- Modest Coffee
- Yum Dum
- Alice’s Corner
- Pizzeria Al Forno
- Fresh Off the Grill
- A-Town Hot Dogs
- Auntie Vee’s
- Andre’s Restaurant
- Lucy’s Food Truck
- Famous Dave’s
- Cajun Connoisseur
- Taco Grill
- Gandhi the Juice Guru
- Roaming Hog
Read More From Patch.com