CHICAGO (CBS) – Glen Ellyn Police say they arrested a man after alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile at Health Track Sports Wellness in Glen Ellyn.

An investigation was conducted by the DuPage County Children’s Center, leading to the arrest of 42-year old Gregory Dacanay of Wheaton.

Police say Dacanay was charged by detectives on April 20, 2018 for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The victim was between the ages of 13 and 17.

Dacanay appeared in bond court on April 21, where Judge Robert Douglas set bond at $100,000. His next court date is scheduled for May 4.