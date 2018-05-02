CHICAGO (CBS) – A new community center will be opening on Chicago’s South side and serve as the biggest of its kind in the state.

The mayor, city leaders, and members of the Bears and Cubs teams signed a steel beam today at the construction site of the Pullman Community Center.

Construction for the new site is already underway.

The $20 million center will be the largest athletic facility of its kind in Illinois and offer year-round sports, plus cultural and educational programs.

The Pullman Community Center should be complete by this fall.