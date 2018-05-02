CHICAGO (AP) — The Obama Presidential Center will include a branch of the Chicago Public Library.

The Obama Foundation announced Tuesday it is partnering with the city of Chicago to include a public library branch at the center.

Obama Foundation executive director Robbin Cohen says having a public library branch would attract local residents to make use of the presidential center and give residents reason to keep returning.

Announcement of the partnership is only the first step to securing the public library. The facility must be approved by the Chicago City Council, as does funding for staffing, books and technology placed in the library.

The Obama Center will be built along Lake Michigan on Chicago’s South Side. Organizers envision the center as a cultural attraction that’ll create 5,000 jobs during construction and over 2,500 permanent jobs once it opens.

