CHICAGO (CBS) – The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northeastern Ogle County, Northwestern DeKalb County, Southwestern Boone County until 7:15 pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Over Virgil or 9 Miles E of Sycamore Moving NE At 40 MPH. 60 MPH Wind Gusts, Large Hail. Hail Damage to Vehicles is Expected. Expect Wind Damage to Roofs, Siding, & Trees. Locatio… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/gcEWqzGYS9 — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 2, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Severe Thunderstorm Over Virgil or 9 Miles E of Sycamore Moving NE At 40 MPH. 60 MPH Wind Gusts, Large Hail. Hail Damage to Vehicles is Expected. Expect Wind Damage to Roofs, Siding, & Trees. Locatio… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/gcEWqzGYS9 — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 2, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, or near Oregon, moving east at 40 miles per hour.

Hazardous golf-ball sized hail was spotted in several areas of northern Illinois.

People and animals that are outdoors could be injured.

Expect hail to damage roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Severe Thunderstorm 7 Miles N of Hillcrest or 10 Miles N of Rochelle Moving E At 35 MPH. Large Hail, 60 MPH Wind Gusts. People & Animals Outdoors will Be Injured. Expect Hail Damage to Roofs, Siding… <a href=”https://twitter.com/cbschicago?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@cbschicago</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ilwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ilwx</a> <a href=”https://t.co/BxxXlQoZ1N”>https://t.co/BxxXlQoZ1N</a></p>— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) <a href=”https://twitter.com/EdCurran/status/991828781236150273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 2, 2018</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Locations impacted include Kirkland, Kingston, Stillman Valley, and Davis Junction.

The National Weather Service advises moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in DeKalb County until 715 PM <a href=”https://twitter.com/cbschicago?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@cbschicago</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ilwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ilwx</a> <a href=”https://t.co/zvnwIqWDSi”>https://t.co/zvnwIqWDSi</a></p>— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) <a href=”https://twitter.com/EdCurran/status/991823944289267712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 2, 2018</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js