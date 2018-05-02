CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2’s Ed Curran is driving through the storms in the mobile weather lab.

He reports severe thunderstorms moving east at 45 miles per hour over Wilmette.

Severe Thunderstorm Over Wilmette Moving E At 45 MPH. 60 MPH Wind Gusts, Large Hail. Hail Damage to Vehicles is Expected. Expect Wind Damage to Roofs, Siding, & Trees. Locations Impacted Include Chic… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/LAdKl19Skh — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 3, 2018

He says there are 60 mile per hour wind gusts and large hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected throughout the evening, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and downed trees.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports branches fell into a car near Midway in Garfield Ridge. There are reports of roof and chimney damage to a nearby house, as well.

Ed Curran reports skies are gray over the Kennedy Expressway.

Severe Thunderstorm Over Des Plaines Moving E At 50 MPH. 60 MPH Wind Gusts, Penny Size Hail. Expect Damage to Roofs, Siding, & Trees. Locations Impacted Include Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatin… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/PY5hj3TJLx — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 3, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Cook, DuPage and Lake Counties until 8 PM @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/IjQNsD3z7q — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 3, 2018

Resident sent me video of roof damage from her unit. Credit: Nadine Williams https://t.co/ZBoaZoo3EY — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 3, 2018

Several buildings have roof damage. These buildings are in the 5000 block of King Drive.

There are reports of downed trees in the area. The Chicago Fire Department has ordered an evacuation of several buildings due to wind damage.