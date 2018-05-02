By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2’s Ed Curran is driving through the storms in the mobile weather lab.

He reports severe thunderstorms moving east at 45 miles per hour over Wilmette.

He says there are 60 mile per hour wind gusts and large hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected throughout the evening, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and downed trees.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports branches fell into a car near Midway in Garfield Ridge. There are reports of roof and chimney damage to a nearby house, as well.

branch fell near midway and garfield ridge Severe Thunderstorms Causing Wind And Hail Damage

Branch fell on a car near Midway in Garfield Ridge

Ed Curran reports skies are gray over the Kennedy Expressway.

Several buildings have roof damage. These buildings are in the 5000 block of King Drive.

There are reports of downed trees in the area. The Chicago Fire Department has ordered an evacuation of several buildings due to wind damage.

 

image002 Severe Thunderstorms Causing Wind And Hail Damage

roof damage cfd 5035 king drive Severe Thunderstorms Causing Wind And Hail Damage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch