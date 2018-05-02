CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was injured when he was shot while riding a CTA bus Wednesday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said the boy was riding on a CTA bus near 63rd and California around 1:10 p.m., when he was struck by a bullet from a nearby shooting outside the bus.

Officers say the bullet grazed the teenager in the head.

The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. The boy originally was reported to be in critical condition.

Later, the teen was reported to be in good condition and was grazed by a bullet.

“It infuriates me that have a good kid, doing what we all expect him to do and he’s a victim of something like this,” said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Police say there was a shooting nearby and one of the bullets from that exchange flew through the bus window. A witness says he saw one of the shooters running.

Officers do not believe the 15 year old was the intended target.

