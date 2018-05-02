CHICAGO (CBS) — The United Way’s annual April Food Day took place.

CBS 2 took a closer look at what it takes to feed the thousands who are food insecure throughout the area. Volunteers from four high schools helped to pack and sort fruits, vegetables, packaged foods and toiletries.

While donations are high during the holidays, they can run low during the spring. The donated items will go directly to local food pantries.

The United Way estimates that 13 percent of Cook County residents do not have access to enough food.